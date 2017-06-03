June 3, 2017

Share Facebook

Whenever a TV doctor or “fitness expert” comes on TV with the next miracle weight loss exercise program, they always have a disclaimer that “you should see your healthcare professional before starting this or any exercise program.” I am not sure if it is a liability issue for the network or if they are just saying that to try to make their program seem more potent. For some people, this might be an excuse not to exercise because they think something will happen.

So, how do you know when you should see a provider before you start on a program? This week, our exercise guru, Sheri Colberg, joins us to help narrow down who needs a physical and who doesn’t.

We can make a difference!

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief