June 24, 2017

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

There just doesn’t seem to be enough time to cover everything that we got to see at the recent Scientific Sessions in San Diego. Since the ADA draws in scientists and researchers from around the world, it is the number-one place to present new findings both good and bad. In addition, if you get a chance to sit down with one of the “godfathers” of diabetes, you better take advantage of it.

Steve and Joy had a chance to spend considerable time with Dr. Ralph Defronzo. After knowing Dr. Defronzo for over 20 years, one thing I have learned is that he won’t shy away from the hard questions, nor will he pull any punches to smooth over controversial topics, and Steve did not hesitate to ask him the hard ones. Check out his responses here.

Since we are on the subject of controversial choices, you may want to check out Item 4. Our Current LECOM intern Joanna Martinez-Mendez reviewed all the information on a new basal oral, yes oral, insulin that really works. After getting excited to report on this, she found out that the company that developed the product halted further research, and the reason why will likely astound you.

We also want to wish a happy 83rd birthday to the most controversial endocrinologist ever, Dr. Richard Bernstein, a good friend and a member of our advisory board.

*****************************

We can make a difference!

*****************************

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief