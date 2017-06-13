June 13, 2017

Share Facebook

We often spend a lot of time looking for more ways for our patients to burn energy if they are overweight and use less energy if they are lean. This seems like a simple process of food in, energy out, but it never seems easy when we work on the problem. When we look at the physiology of glucose metabolism, we see how glucose disposal can be affected by glucose cycles, especially the “futile cycles.” These cycles can wreak havoc with our best plans. This week, in our Clinical Text, we take a close look at how these processes can be used to our patients’ advantage.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief