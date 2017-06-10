June 10, 2017

Share Facebook

This week marks the start of the diabetes research reporting season, as the ADA Scientific Sessions began yesterday in San Diego. This is the number 1 go-to conference for new research and products focused on improving patient care. Our Medical Editor, Joy Pape, and Publisher, Steve Freed, are there to get all the information for those of us who can’t attend. They have lined up over 30 interviews with key researchers and companies to bring you the inside scoop. In addition, our current Intern, Joanna Martinez-Mendez, has been able to get some insights from some thought leaders who won’t be able to attend, and she has prepared a series of articles for this week’s newsletter, so be sure you check them out.

We can make a difference!

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief