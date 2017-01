Share Facebook

Over the past three weeks, we have been sharing a special feature from Dr. Altamash Shaikh on the unique situation of diabetes in India. We have looked at the reasons, challenges, and causes for the rapid increase in diabetes in the second most populated country in the world. This week, he shares his thoughts on how his country can slow the increase in the disease and better treat those who suffer from the disease.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief