Jan. 3, 2017

This morning I was listening to my local NPR station, and although they don’t have advertising like a regular station, they do have sponsors. One sponsor, a major vitamin and nutrition company, was making a big deal about new products and new programs for the new year. I knew that I would be hearing the same kinds of ads on every TV station for some new program to shave off the pounds and make you fit in no time.

I am not saying these are bad programs. It is just when you add in the unrealistic goals that patients put on themselves, like exercising 7 days a week, failure is bound to happen. This week our Disaster Avoided looks at what can happen when our patients set unrealistic goals.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief