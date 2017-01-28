Jan. 28, 2017

For the past 15 years, we have been advocates of low carb and ultra low carb diets. We were the first publication to bring you the logic of low carb and have provided years of coverage of Dr. Richard Bernstein’s low carb methods for controlling glucose levels in type 1 diabetes. A quick search of our features and articles shows no less than 150 items on the value of low carbohydrate eating for glucose control and weight loss.

This week, we add another article to the armada of knowledge, as Item 1 looks at low carb, high protein to reverse prediabetes in obese patients. What is even more remarkable is this is the first lifestyle intervention study where 100% remission of prediabetes was obtained.

Dave Joffe, Editor-in-chief