Jan. 24, 2017

Many times, we become frustrated with our patients because they just don’t take diabetes seriously. One of the ways that we see this is the lack of refill persistence and medication adherence among these patients. Even with medications that you only have to take once per week, there is a large number of patients who still won’t take their medicines. This at times leads us to either threaten our patients with insulin or tell them if they do things right they will not ever need to start insulin. In this week’s Disasters Averted, one of our contributors shares what could happen if you use either threat or reward with insulin use.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief