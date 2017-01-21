Jan. 21, 2017

Share Facebook

It seems that we are finally acknowledging that preventing diabetes is an idea that may be worthwhile. This week, we have a feature about how to predict which children will develop diabetes in their lifetime. This gives us an earlier place to start treating prediabetes. We also can start testing sooner and use metformin sooner, as seen in article #2, and we can even make a correlation between bone size and the risk of diabetes if we look soon enough.

The bottom line of all this: We all need to have a more aggressive attitude to make a difference in the future of diabetes development.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief