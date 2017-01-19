Jan 19, 2017

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

There are a lot of prescribers who are mixing DPP-4 inhibitors and SGLT-2 inhibitors to manage glucose levels.The recent research showing the value of SGLT-2 inhibitors on cardiovascular outcomes has led this addition to the diabetes mix, especially since cardiovascular disease is greatly increased in diabetes patients. This week, we have a special feature on another reason to use these two classes together. Plus, we have another feature showing that using a DPP-4 inhibitor can provide vascular protection, thereby further helping our diabetes patients.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief