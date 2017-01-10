Jan. 10, 2017

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Five or six years ago, the widespread advertising of $4 dollar drug programs was in the wheelhouse of every pharmacy, and there were hundreds of drugs on the list. Since then the list has gotten much shorter and the number of pharmacies advertising them has decreased. Part of the reason for this decrease has been shortages of raw materials to produce these medications. One of the reasons this can occur is the increase of use in other countries. As larger countries like India or China have increases in diseases like diabetes and hypertension, they are adding pressures to the world medication supply. This week, we have an exclusive interview with Dr. Altamash Shaikh as he explains the current state of diabetes in India and the needs required to help this population to manage this condition.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief