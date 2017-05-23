Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In this week’s Homerun Slides, finding the common ground between – and possible path to treatment of – hyperglycemia and the causes of vascular disease.

To download the complete set in PowerPoint format, just use this link:

Insulin & Vascular Function Part 5

Catch up on past Homerun Slides for the Albuminuria Presentation series.

To download part 1, click here: Insulin & Vascular Function Part 1

To download part 2, click here: Insulin & Vascular Function Part 2

To download part 3, click here: Insulin & Vascular Function Part 3

To download part 4, click here: Insulin & Vascular Function Part 4