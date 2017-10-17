How to Be More Culturally Sensitive

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Having worked with patients, children, adolescents, and adults who have diabetes for oh so many years, I’ve learned it’s better to change what I teach than to expect my patients to change their entire lifestyle. One of the toughest things for patients to do is to change the way they eat, especially if deep rooted in their ethnic background. One example is asking patients who are from the Middle East or those who are brought up on rice and beans to avoid or cut back on rice.

Listen to and learn from Dr. Osama Hamdy, MD, PhD, FACE-Medical Director Obesity Clinical Program, Director of Inpatient Diabetes Program, Joslin Diabetes Center, Harvard Medical School, how to be more ethnically and culturally sensitive in our teaching a way to decrease the post-prandial glucose rise after eating rice, which can be a disaster!

Osama Hamdy Part 1, Cultural Issues when Treating Diabetes

Osama Hamdy Part 2, Diabetes Patients with Different Cultural Habits

If you have a “Diabetes Disaster Averted” story, please let us know! If we feature your Disaster Averted in our Diabetes Clinical Mastery Series e-newsletter, you will receive a $25 gift card. Please click here to submit a short summary of the incident, what you feel you learned from handling the incident, and your name and title. If you prefer to remain anonymous, please let us know, but still give us your name and address (so we can send you the gift card).