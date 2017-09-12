Help To Prevent Diabetes Disasters

Share Facebook

We write about diabetes disasters every week. We write of how we have prevented some and share with you, our readers, how you too can prevent disasters.

This week, we ask you to help us PREVENT DIABETES DISASTERS BIG TIME by giving to the many people who have diabetes and have been affected by the current weather disasters.

To do so, please visit diabetes.org/ hurricanerelief and “give what you got.”

Thank you!

Joy Pape FNP-C, CDE

Medical Editor

If you have a “Diabetes Disaster Averted” story, please let us know! If we feature your Disaster Averted in our Diabetes Clinical Mastery Series e-newsletter, you will receive a $25 gift card. Please click here to submit a short summary of the incident, what you feel you learned from handling the incident, and your name and title. If you prefer to remain anonymous, please let us know, but still give us your name and address (so we can send you the gift card).