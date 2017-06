Share Facebook

Dr. Felice Caldarella talks with Diabetes in Control Medical Editor Joy Pape at AACE 2016.

In this Exclusive Interview, Dr. Calderella gives tips for the patient and the health care provider on preparing for pregnancy and what to do if diagnosed after pregnancy.

Dr. Felice Caldarella, MD, FACP, CDE, FACE is the immediate past president of AACE and a member of the Board of Directors.

To see the full transcript, click here.