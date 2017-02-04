Feb. 4, 2017

Share Facebook

When we were at the recent CES show in Las Vegas, the health and fitness categories had their own hall in the convention center. This is quite a change from 5 yeas ago when you only had one health related exhibitor. One of the other fast growing areas is combining work with physical activity, and there were multiple companies with desks with built in treadmills, and desks with attached stationary cycles. Stand-up adjustable desks were all over the exhibit hall, but not located near any of the fitness gear. That may have to change next year, as a new article just published in BMJ Open — a peer reviewed journal — showed that we may be able to lower diabetes by encouraging our patients to stand up while they work. Item #5 maps out why and how you can help lower the risk of diabetes by standing while you work.

Dave Joffe, Editor-in-chief