Feb. 25, 2017

Most of you know that I love to cycle, and getting in as many miles as possible is always something I am looking for. Although I consider 60 miles to be a long ride, some of my riding buddies believe that is a drop in the bucket. On Friday morning, one of my pharmacist friends put together a ride that most of us only dream of. They rode 145 miles around Tampa Bay. The group had about 10 people, and although most of them were men, there were a couple of women in the group. In addition, the average age was close to 50 years. One of the female riders works as a waitress in a local breakfast spot, and she can usually put any of the men in their place. It turns out her secret is yoga, and a lot of it. It is unlikely that you or your patients will ever be as good as her, but if you read Item #4 you will likely want your patients to try it, even if they say they can’t get off of a chair.

In case you missed it: dMeetings is a new way to educate your diabetes patients that gives them the freedom to learn at their own pace from knowledgeable certified educators.To learn how to get started with dMeetings, see our recent New Product item.

We can make a difference!

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief