Feb. 21, 2017

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

We have this great Mexican restaurant that opened a few months ago in South St. Petersburg. The food is fantastic, and the service is amazing; however, because the whole family eats lower carb, we don’t go there as often as we would like. About two months ago, my wife asked Louie, the owner, if he would use low carb wraps if we brought them. He was happy to accommodate us, and it has worked out perfectly. He even fries the wraps to make us chips to dip in their fabulous salsa.

Friday when we came in, Louie had a big smile on his face and proudly announced that he had gotten us gluten-free wraps so we did not need to bring ours anymore. It is amazing how some people interpret foods. To see how those misconceptions can be harmful, check out this week’s Disaster Averted.

In case you missed it: dMeetings is a new way to educate your diabetes patients that gives them the freedom to learn at their own pace from knowledgeable certified educators.To learn how to get started with dMeetings, see our recent New Product item.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief