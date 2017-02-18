Feb. 18, 2017

Share Facebook

Sometimes it takes a while to find the missing link when it comes to patient care. When insulin was first used in the 1920s, it was viewed as a cure for diabetes. But as hard as we tried using insulin, we never got to good glucose levels. In the late 40’s, researchers found that the liver played a big part in diabetes, and a decade later Metformin became available for those patients.

Since that time, we have added significant new diabetes medications and care has improved. In fact, now the choices are so plentiful it is often hard to match the right ones together. The knowledge we have about these medications has also improved and we can see when it isn’t as effective as we would assume it to be. This is the case when it comes to the SGLT-2 Inhibitors.

Researchers have spent years figuring out why these drugs only reach about half their potential effect, and this week the mystery is solved. Check out Item 1 to find the solution.

We can make a difference!

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief