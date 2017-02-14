Feb. 14, 2017

Last week, I was listening to our good friend Joe Graedon from the People’s Pharmacy on my local NPR station. He had a researcher on who was talking about the different kinds of fat and what they do to your body. One of the things she pounded on was the reduction of calories needed when you lose weight. According to her research, if you lost 5% of your body weight you would need to consume 10% less calories just to maintain that plateau. This could be one reason many of our patients gain weight back after we work so hard to get it off.This week in our Disasters Averted, we look at how a patient can lose the weight and keep it off.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief