Feb. 11, 2017

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



In 2006, I had the distinction of doing more education programs for the DIN network than anyone else in the program. Our publisher, Steve Freed, was also part of the more that 400 educators that delivered 1-hour programs to thousands of patients. This was a real change from the all-day classes that had been the stalwart of diabetes education. Over the past 10 years, the funding for these 1-hour programs has all but disappeared, and patients either are not getting education or reading things on the Internet that may be alternate truths. Now the value of short education classes and the Internet have been merged into the best solution for our patients. dMeetings is a new way to educate your diabetes patients that gives them the freedom to learn at their own pace from knowledgeable certified educators.

Just give them the web address and see if it works.

To learn how to get started with dMeetings, see our New Product item.

*****************************

We can make a difference!

*****************************

Dave Joffe, Editor-in-chief