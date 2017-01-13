Dr. Pam R. Taub Part 3, PCSK9 Side Effects

Share Facebook

Dr. Pam R. Taub talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed at the 2016 AACE Meeting. In part 3 of this Exclusive Interview, Dr. Taub discusses the possible negative effects of PCSK9 Inhibitors.

Dr. Pam R. Taub, MD, FACC is a board-certified cardiologist who focuses on general and preventive cardiology. As a general cardiologist, she works with patients to diagnose and prevent heart disease, as well as manage conditions such as hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes, coronary artery disease, or heart failure. Her own research—focused on how epicatechin (a compound found in dark chocolate) can improve mitochondrial structure and exercise capacity in patients with heart failure and diabetes—has received funding from the National Institutes of Health and the American College of Cardiology, and has resulted in multiple publications in top journals. She is also developing and testing new biomarkers (blood tests) to predict cardiovascular risk, as well as studying the mechanisms of statin-related muscle complaints and decreases in exercise capacity and using epicatechin to treat them.

Transcript of this video segment:

Steve: Drugs, particularly these drugs, have a lot of good effects. Like any other drug, including aspirin, there’s also some negative effects, you have to consider those. What are some of the negative possible effects from these drugs?

Dr. Taub: Well in the clinical trials, what they’ve seen is some injection site reaction. These drugs are an injection. You inject every two weeks. There’s some reactions around the injection site. Other side effects that they’ve seen in the clinical trials are muscle aches. In my practice the main problem that I’ve seen is the injection site reactions. With any drug, a lot of side effects don’t appear until you have a large number of patients that are exposed. For instance, with statins, we didn’t start seeing the signal of elevated blood glucose levels in some patients until 25 years after statins were on the market. It is going to take time to see some of the more subtle effects. Right now, the main side effects that I’ve seen are really related to the injection.

