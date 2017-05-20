Diabetes in Control speaks with top endocrinologists and other medical professionals to bring you the latest in diabetes news and research. This week, we have a special interview with one of the presenters at the AACE 26th Annual Scientific & Clinical Congress in Austin, Texas.
Dr. Andrew J.M. Boulton, MD, DSc, FACE, FRCP, Professor of Medicine, University of Manchester speaks with Diabetes in Control publisher Steve Freed about the global epidemic of diabetes.
Featured videos include:
Introduction and Diabetes Today
Diabetic Nephropathy and Foot Disease
ADA 2017 and The Future of Diabetic Treatment
or view the complete interview here: Complete Interview
Featuring Steve Freed, R.PH., CDE