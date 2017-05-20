Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Diabetes in Control speaks with top endocrinologists and other medical professionals to bring you the latest in diabetes news and research. This week, we have a special interview with one of the presenters at the AACE 26th Annual Scientific & Clinical Congress in Austin, Texas.

Dr. Andrew J.M. Boulton, MD, DSc, FACE, FRCP, Professor of Medicine, University of Manchester speaks with Diabetes in Control publisher Steve Freed about the global epidemic of diabetes.



Featured videos include:

Introduction and Diabetes Today

Diabetic Nephropathy and Foot Disease

New Diabetes Technology

Diabetic Clinics and Trials

ADA 2017 and The Future of Diabetic Treatment

Final Thoughts

or view the complete interview here: Complete Interview