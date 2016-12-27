Dec. 27, 2016

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

When we publish clinical information most of the time it is a study where the parameters are closely controlled. This means that often the human factor is not included in the results. These human factors could be as simple as missing a dose, but even more likely these problems are caused by events unrelated to diabetes at all. Every week we provide you with an example of how the human factor influences care, and as we close out the year, we want to share the Disasters Averted that our colleagues provided us, and that you our readers most viewed during 2016.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief