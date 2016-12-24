Dec. 24, 2016

Share Facebook

Over the past year we have provided you with over 850 articles, interviews, best products, snippets of knowledge, tests of knowledge, and educational videos. Each and every week our staff looks over the latest and greatest in diabetes care, and we select what we think you will be most interested in.

As the year draws to the end we are letting you, the readers, select this and next week’s items for publication. Over these two issues we are going to pick the 10 most viewed items and share them with you. As you click through the list you can decide if you remember reading the item, and if it was on your top 10 list.

As an added incentive, if any of you can guess our number one item of the year, we have a special gift for you. All entries must be sent to me at editor@diabetesincontrol.com no later than December 30th.

Dave Joffe, Editor-in-chief