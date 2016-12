Share Facebook

Happy Holidays from all of us here at Diabetes In Control.

Dr. Jeffrey Mechanick, from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY, was chosen president of the American College of Endocrinology this past year and played a big role in new Joint A1c recommendations. He has been chatting with our publisher, Steve Freed, and sharing his take on these new guidelines. This week he shares an insightful view of the comprehensive focus of these new guidelines.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief