Dr. Dave Vigerust talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed at AACE 2016.

In this Exclusive Interview, Dr. Vigerust discusses his role at molecular diagnostics company MyGenetx, and how diagnostic testing can reveal underlying genetic predispositions that can put diabetes patients at greater risk of cardiovascular events.

Dr. Dave Vigerust, MS, Ph.D, is the Chief Scientific Officer of MyGenetx.

