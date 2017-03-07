Blandine Lacroix Part 3, Motivational Interviewing

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Blandine Lacroix talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed at the 2016 AACE Meeting.

In part 3 of this Exclusive Interview, Blandine Lacroix talks about applying motivational interviewing in the patient/provider conversation around diabetes.

Blandine Lacroix is the Vice President of Obesity Marketing at Novo Nordisk.

Transcript of this video segment:

Steve: So the motivational interview has become very important in treating…

Lacroix: Across the board, diabetes, obesity, any chronic disease, yes..

Steve: So you have that information on the website for medical professionals. So maybe you, and by the way has there ever been a study done, showing that these questions actually help?

Lacroix: So obesity and dealing with obesity everyday is a very new thing, so there are not as strong… around obesity and motivational interviewing I would not say that you have scientific evidence of it working but we know it has been established it’s working very well, when you engage the conversation around diabetes. So it’s applying that learning into the same conversation. It’s a chronic disease it’s very similar in the way you should engage. So we do believe that it’s also going to work the same way for obesity as it does for diabetes.

Steve: Didn’t Novo recently participate, I don’t know, maybe a year or two ago, with the study that went more into motivational and where people are with diabetes?

Lacroix: Yes, we’ve done two and we have actually a study like this for obesity coming up very soon, called Action. We are doing the same work in trying to engage the person with obesity the same way. So we have done two that has reached out to the person with obesity, their carer at home, their families, the medical community around the person and understanding their unmet needs so that’s done too.

To view other segments in this video series:

Part 1: Understanding Obesity the Disease

Part 2: Weight Loss Tools