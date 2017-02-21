Blandine Lacroix Part 1, Understanding Obesity the Disease

Share Facebook

Blandine Lacroix talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed at the 2016 AACE Meeting.

In part 1 of this Exclusive Interview, Blandine Lacroix explains the focus of Novo Nordisk on understanding how to improve the care of obesity in the search for the cure for diabetes.

Blandine Lacroix is the Vice President of Obesity Marketing at Novo Nordisk.

Transcript of this video segment (obesity the disease):

Steve Freed: This is Steve Freed with Diabetes in Control, we’re here at AACE, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 2016 and with us we have a very special guest. A lot of times, these interviews are with physicians, but this time we thought we’d try something a little bit different and work with a drug representative from Novo Nordisk. So why don’t we start off with, tell us a little bit about yourself.

Blandine Lacroix: Ok, thank you Steve for having me and I’m very happy to be here. My name is Blandine LaCroix and I work for Novo Nordisk. I’ve been working with Novo Nordisk for the last 15 years and most of my focus has been diabetes. As you know Novo Nordisk has engaged patients and people with diabetes for many years, for 90 years. But very recently, I’ve had the opportunity to create a team at Novo Nordisk here in the US that is focusing on obesity. There is a very strong correlation between obesity as a disease and diabetes as a disease, and it made a lot of sense for Novo Nordisk to understand how we can play a role in improving care for obesity so that we can potentially achieve our main goal which is to cure diabetes. So this is why I’m here and this is why I’m very excited to speak with you.

Steve: You know my dealings with Novo Nordisk has always been revolved around insulin. When did Novo begin to manufacturing insulin?

Lacroix: 1923.

Steve: So it’s kind of interesting, you’ve kind of changed your philosophy and now you’re not only looking at diabetes but you’re looking at one of the causes of diabetes, which is certainly obesity. So what are some of the reasons that you’re actually here at AACE besides, maybe having a booth and talking to doctors?

Lacroix: The main reason why we are here at AACE from an obesity perspective is because the physicians who belong to the AACE professional associations have expressed a strong interest in engaging the person with obesity and engaging in their care, and although the last 3 years we have established a strong partnership with AACE in understanding how we can work together to enhance the understanding of the disease across a number of people in the country including the person with obesity but also payers and employers and the other members of the medical community. AACE wants to be able to help drive the conversations around how do we engage the person with obesity in our practice to help them be successful in their chronic journey around losing weight and sustaining weight loss? They’re taking the lead so we see at AACE this week, a lot of information shared with the members on: what is obesity? How can we look at obesity in our practice? How do we engage the person with obesity successfully? And they’re also going to, I believe, launch clinical guidelines and algorithm to help guide the medical community on how to on Friday morning. So that’s why we are here.