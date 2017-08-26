Aug. 26, 2017

Share Facebook

It was not uncommon a few years ago to take a patient off metformin when they went on insulin. Metformin was considered a type 2 drug and when someone either had type 1 or they became insulin dependent there was no real value for metformin. I spent 13 years working with an endocrinologist, and we would restart countless numbers of these patients on metformin only to have to explain the reasons when they went back to their primary care physician.

This week, our University of South Florida College of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy Candidate, Jessica Lambert, reviewed the latest research on the use of metformin with insulin and what she found will more than justify why we were doing this over a decade ago.

Also while we are on the subject of insulin use, you may want to review this week’s video with Scott Abbott as he explains why a mechanical continuous insulin infusion device can improve outcomes while lowering the risk of hypoglycemia.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief