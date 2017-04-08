April 8, 2017

Share Facebook

About 6-7 years ago, Dr. Oz came on TV touting the benefit of reservatrol for weight loss, and overnight sales went through the roof. He had his own brand and pretty soon every nutritional company had their product on the market. Just like every nutritional product, it worked for motivated patients and did not for others. As much as we thought this was the one pill solution, it wasn’t. Although patients still take reservatrol, it is no longer the darling of the weight loss world it once was.

This week, our University of Colorado Pharm D. Candidate Mark Lawrence is presenting some research he did on how reservatrol may have a future role in helping control glucose levels in overweight and obese patients. Check out Item 2 to find out what he learned.

*****************************

We can make a difference!

*****************************

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief