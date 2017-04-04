April 4, 2017

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

For years they said there would be a “cure” for diabetes. There was INGAP therapy, beta cell transplants, Dr. Denise Faustman, and many other promising developments that were supposed to be the next big thing in diabetes. However, it seems that now we are looking to manage diabetes rather than cure it. One of the most promising methods to do this is a closed-looped system. But what is a closed-loop system, and does it do everything that people expect it to do?

Since so many people and prescribers think that you just put it on and…presto, chango, you are fixed, we felt that a real-life explanation of what a closed-loop system can actually do would be of great value to you. Our publisher, Steve Freed, sat down with Michael Hill, Vice President at Medtronic, to learn the real story of what this Intensive Insulin Management system can do for your patients.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief