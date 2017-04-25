April 25, 2017

Share Facebook

We all know of patients who walk around with glucose levels of 400mg/dl without any problems functioning. Most of our patients are often 100-200 points too high and they don’t even know it. When we start them on insulin, we usually go slow for fear of hypoglycemia, as often it is not the number that we have to watch but rather the change in glucose levels. Many of our patients never get good enough control to worry about hypos, but patients who manage their readings closely are more likely to experience the symptoms of hypoglycemia. This has always been a problem for pump users who might overestimate their need for insulin. Now that we have “closed loop” pump systems, we should be able fix low levels as easily as high levels.

This week, our publisher, Steve Freed, puts that question to Michael Hill, Vice President of Global Marketing at Medtronic, to get his feedback.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief