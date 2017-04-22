April 22, 2017

Share Facebook

For many years, we never really gave great concern to the micro- and macrovascular problems in type 2 patients. Most of them were not diagnosed until they were in their late 50’s or early 60’s, and they did not really live long enough to develop severe problems. Now that diabetes begins as early as the teen years, that concept has had a radical change. We see 12-year-olds starting on metformin and other medications. These patients will have 50 to 60 years to develop the complications of diabetes, so testing and treatment have to start earlier.

This week, we feature a multitude of items focused on earlier treatment and prevention, including one on the relationship of daily glucose control to the development of vascular problems.

We can make a difference!

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief