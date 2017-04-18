April 18, 2017

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

I recently spent some time talking to the director of one of the transplant centers in Florida that specializes in liver and kidney transplants. She was explaining all the the factors that go into finding a correct match for patients, how patients who need a kidney are selected and how something as small as an infection can take you from the top of the list to the bottom. This means that patients might miss the the right kidney and have to wait considerably longer for the organ transplant.

This is why managing chronic kidney disease is so important. This week, our Homerun Slides delve into ways of reducing and treating albuminuria.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief