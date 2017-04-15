April 15, 2017

Share Facebook

This week, the AMA, in their journal, advised that they were in discussions to shift their focus from A1c and glucose readings as an indicator of successful diabetes management to a more cardiovascular outcomes and mortality data measurement of success. I am in total agreement that improving these numbers will make a difference, but how do we measure this success? It seems like that information can only be measured if something happens or doesn’t happen, and I can’t see a way to see this information if a patient is deteriorating while you are waiting for the outcome.

Although it can be said that the same goals on different patients will deliver different results, there is significant data that shows improving glucose or A1c levels have a positive effect on not only cardiovascular outcomes but the other comorbidities that often occur with diabetes.

A better idea may be to meld the two together by using diabetes medications that can improve cardiovascular outcomes while improving glucose levels. Check out Item 1 and Item 5 to see how choosing the right diabetes medications can do just that.

