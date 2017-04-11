April 11, 2017

Share Facebook

I got to the office in Atlanta after a week at home and it looked like the sidewalks have been coated with yellow paint. But it was pollen from all the trees. Evidently the rapid changes in temperature over the past month or so had driven the pollen factor into the dangerous range. For many patients, this means staying inside, but a lot of our patients have no choice but to try to treat their allergies with whatever they can find. They often take herbals, OTC and prescription medications without giving a thought to side effects or adverse reactions.

This week, our Disaster Averted looks at why your patients with diabetes have to be extra vigilant when medicating themselves.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief