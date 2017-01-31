Altamash Shaikh Part 4, The Diabetes Solution

Share Facebook

Dr. Altamash Shaikh talks with Diabetes in Control Associate Medical Editor Joy Pape at the 2016 AACE Meeting.

In part 4, the conclusion of this Exclusive Interview, Dr. Shaikh gives his thoughts on solving the diabetes problem in the Indian community.

Dr. Altamash Shaikh is a Consultant Endocrinologist, Diabetologist, and Metabolic Physician in Mumbai.

Transcript of this video segment:

Joy Pape: So we know the problem now. What do you consider to be some of the solutions to the problem?

Dr. Altamash: The most important solution is public awareness. I think that is the motive of the media taking interviews is that we all should make everybody aware that this is the problem and this exists and this is a controllable problem if we all get together. We understand what we can do by lifestyle modification. It’s among the first of the problems to control, to have to control it with good types of food, good diet, avoid having a lot of fried stuff, avoid having a lot of sweets, have good exercise pattern, at least walk half an hour daily for a minimum 5-6 days a week. These are the basic things where we can actually prevent diabetes.

