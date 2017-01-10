Altamash Shaikh, Part 1, Diabetes in India

Share Facebook

Dr. Altamash Shaikh talks with Diabetes in Control Associate Medical Editor Joy Pape at the 2016 AACE Meeting.

In part 1 of this Exclusive Interview, Dr. Shaikh explains the current state of diabetes in India and the needs required to help this population to manage this condition.

Dr. Altamash Shaikh is a Consultant Endocrinologist, Diabetologist, and Metabolic Physician in Mumbai.

Transcript of this video segment:

Dr. Altamash: My name is Dr. Altamash Shaikh. I’m an endocrinologist, I practice at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai. And I was born, brought up, studied, and practice at Mumbai. And I congratulate AACE, American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists on their 25th Conference. It’s really gives me immense pleasure to be here and just have a surprise interview like this. And as the topic today is about diabetes on-going. Yes, diabetes is one of the big, big pandemics happening across the board. India was once upon a time a few years back the diabetes capital of the world. Although now, because of population conversion from borderline diabetes to full diabetes, China ranks the first in the world. Nevertheless the conversion from borderline diabetes to full diabetes in India is absolutely rapidly rising. The age of diabetes in India is 10 to 12 years much younger compared to other parts of the world. The severity of diabetes in India is worse compared to other parts of the world. And the complications are seen at much younger ages and patients in India require a lot more treatments, so the pill burden is more. They require at times early insulinization, so insulin, cost of treatment is more and we need to prevent diabetes in this younger generation and in younger people. We need a lot of teamwork, we need ophthalmologists, we need nephrologists, we need a lot of other physicians. And family practitioners, and other specialties to look into diabetes, although a super-specialist is sitting in care centers, we do see a lot of complicated diabetes and new diabetes both. But with education, I think we should be able to curb this ever-growing population and ever-growing problem of diabetes. And I wish AACE Convention all the best and we also wish that because there is such a big chaos of diabetes across the world and in India, we all should get together and make diabetes of capital care in the world, and that is how we will be able to combat this particular disease and get over it.