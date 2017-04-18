Albuminuria Presentation Part 7, Treating Kidney Disease

In this week’s Homerun Slides, determining therapeutic approaches for patients with type 2 and chronic kidney disease.
To download the complete set in PowerPoint format, just use this link:
Albuminuria Presentation Part 7
Catch up on past Homerun Slides for the Albuminuria Presentation series.
To download part 1, click here: Albuminuria Presentation Part 1
To download part 2, click here: Albuminuria Presentation Part 2
To download part 3, click here: Albuminuria Presentation Part 3
To download part 4, click here: Albuminuria Presentation Part 4
To download part 5, click here: Albuminuria Presentation Part 5
To download, part 6, click here: Albuminuria Presentation Part 6