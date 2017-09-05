Wednesday , September 6 2017
Home / Resources / Clinical Presentations / Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Part 3

Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Part 3

In this week’s Homerun Slides, the summary of the role of plasma protein (S1P) in glycocalyx protection.

To download the complete set in PowerPoint format, just use this link:

Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 3

Catch up on past Homerun Slides for the Insulin & Vascular series.

To download part 1, click here: Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 1

To download part 2, click here: Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 2

     
     
© Copyright 2017 DiabetesInControl.com, All Rights Reserved.