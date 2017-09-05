Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Part 3

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In this week’s Homerun Slides, the summary of the role of plasma protein (S1P) in glycocalyx protection.

To download the complete set in PowerPoint format, just use this link:

Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 3

Catch up on past Homerun Slides for the Insulin & Vascular series.

To download part 1, click here: Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 1

To download part 2, click here: Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 2