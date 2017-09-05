Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Part 3

In this week’s Homerun Slides, the summary of the role of plasma protein (S1P) in glycocalyx protection.
To download the complete set in PowerPoint format, just use this link:
Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 3
Catch up on past Homerun Slides for the Insulin & Vascular series.
To download part 1, click here: Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 1
To download part 2, click here: Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 2