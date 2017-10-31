Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Part 11

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In this week’s Homerun Slides, liraglutide’s effects on and action in diabetes, and therapeutic ways to treat chronic kidney disease in people with type 2.

To download the complete set in PowerPoint format, just use this link:

Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 11

Catch up on past Homerun Slides for the Insulin & Vascular series.

To download part 1, click here: Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 1

To download part 2, click here: Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 2

To download part 3, click here: Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 3

To download part 4, click here: Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 4

To download part 5, click here: Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 5

To download part 6, click here: Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 6

To download part 7, click here: Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 7

To download part 8, click here: Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 8

To download part 9, click here: Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 9

To download part 10, click here: Albuminuria: A Lot More Than Just a Little Protein in the Urine Addressing Chronic Kidney Disease Type 2 DM Part 10