Yes, it’s that time of year again when your phone/email/computer is busy with patients wanting appointments and making commitments to make their New Year’s Resolutions. Often at this time of the year, my patients come in wanting to change just about everything about what they eat, when they eat, how much they eat, and the same for being physically active. So many of these patients have told me they have tried and tried and tried and failed in the past, but now it’s the New Year and it’s going to be different.